3 Terrorists Gunned Down By Police In J&K's Pulwama

As many as three terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Sunday.
The Kashmir Zone police took to Twitter to inform that all the terrorists were locals linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
They wrote, "#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: All three killed #terrorists are locals, linked with #terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir."
One of the eliminated terrorists was identified by officials as Junaid Sheergojri.
The Inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying that the other two terrorists had been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik, residents of Pulwama.
Kashmir Zone police tweeted, "#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: Other two killed #terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat & Irfan Ah Malik of #Pulwama district. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir."
It may be noted that another terrorist had been gunned down in the Drabgam area by the Jammu and Kashmir police in an earlier encounter.
The Kashmir Zone police informed via Twitter that the encounter between the terrorists and the police broke out at around 6.55 pm.