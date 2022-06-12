3 Terrorists Gunned Down By Police In J&K's Pulwama

As many as three terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Sunday.

The Kashmir Zone police took to Twitter to inform that all the terrorists were locals linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

They wrote, "#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: All three killed #terrorists are locals, linked with #terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir."