P V Sindhu Beats China's Wang Zhiyi To Win Her Maiden Singapore Open Title

Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist P V Sindhu on Sunday defeated China’s Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women’s singles category to win her maiden Singapore Open title.

Sindhu won the final clash 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 after a great start, winning the first game by a huge margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in the next game to clinch it 11-21. However, the ace shuttler from India remained composed to win the final clash 21-15 to win the Singapore Open 2022 title.