P V Sindhu Beats China's Wang Zhiyi To Win Her Maiden Singapore Open Title

It may be noted this is Sidhu’s third title of 2022. She had won the women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament in January this year.
PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open Title | FILE
Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist P V Sindhu on Sunday defeated China’s Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women’s singles category to win her maiden Singapore Open title.

Sindhu won the final clash 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 after a great start, winning the first game by a huge margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in the next game to clinch it 11-21. However, the ace shuttler from India remained composed to win the final clash 21-15 to win the Singapore Open 2022 title.

Sindhu had advanced to the final by defeating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in Singapore on Saturday. She was dominant throughout the match and won two straight games.

In March Sindhu had won the Swiss Open 2022 women’s singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

