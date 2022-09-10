19 People Die During Ganesh Idols Immersion In Parts of Maharashtra

As many as 19 people died in separate incidents that occurred during the immersion of Ganesh idols in parts of Maharashtra. This was informed by police on Saturday.

According to reports, out of the 19 persons, 14 of them died due to drowning.

Three persons were reportedly drowned at Sawangi and one at Devli in Wardha district, an official informed.

Two persons who went for immersion of idols drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district.

He further said that two persons in separate incidents at Supa and Belvandi died of drowning while two others died in Jalgaon district.

In Pune’s rural part, one each died at Dhule, Satara, and Solapur city, he added.

Meanwhile, in Sakkardara area of Nagpur, four persons died in a road accident during Ganesh immersion.

A 55-year-old woman was killed and four others sustained injuries after a tree collapsed on a Ganesh pandal amid rains at Kolbad area in Thane. The incident occurred on Friday.