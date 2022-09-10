19 People Die During Ganesh Idols Immersion In Parts of Maharashtra

As many as 19 people died in separate incidents that occurred during the immersion of Ganesh idols in parts of Maharashtra. This was informed by police on Saturday.
According to reports, out of the 19 persons, 14 of them died due to drowning.
Three persons were reportedly drowned at Sawangi and one at Devli in Wardha district, an official informed.
Two persons who went for immersion of idols drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district.
He further said that two persons in separate incidents at Supa and Belvandi died of drowning while two others died in Jalgaon district.
In Pune’s rural part, one each died at Dhule, Satara, and Solapur city, he added.
Meanwhile, in Sakkardara area of Nagpur, four persons died in a road accident during Ganesh immersion.
A 55-year-old woman was killed and four others sustained injuries after a tree collapsed on a Ganesh pandal amid rains at Kolbad area in Thane. The incident occurred on Friday.
Another official said, “At least 11 persons who were part of the procession came into contact with the cable and sustained injuries. The injured include four children.”
While some law and order-related incidents were also reported in parts of Maharashtra during the immersion, a tussle broke out between supporters of the state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Ahmednagar district.
A group of people also threw stones at the mayor’s residence during the immersion procession in Jalgaon.
It may be noted that Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that started on August 31, ended on Friday.