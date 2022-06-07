23 Girls Suspended For Wearing Hijab In College In Karnataka

As many as 23 girl students of the Uppinangady Government First Grade College in Karnataka were suspended for staging a protest demanding the permission to wear Hijab inside classrooms last week.

The BJP MLA from Puttur Senjeeva Matandoor, who is also the chairman of the college development committee (CDC), was quoted by PTI as saying, “The students staged a demonstration so they were suspended on Monday.”

The girls had come to the college in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district wearing Hijab in protest and demanded permission to wear the headscarf, according to reports.

The decision to suspend all those who were involved was taken during the CDC meet on Monday.

It may be noted that the panel had earlier suspended seven girl students for wearing Hijab in college premises.