Nepali Photojournalists Call For Indian Lensman's Release From Jail

A group of photojournalists in Nepal has called for the release of an Indian freelance photographer who is lodged in the Jhapa jail in the country for over seven months.

The Indian photographer, Durlav Roy Chowdhury, 24, was charged for allegedly carrying image printouts of $100 notes, which according to him, were for the shooting of a short film.

He is a resident of Salkia in West Bengal’s Howrah district and has worked for several news organizations as a freelance photographer.

He reportedly also has a YouTube channel called ‘Sniper Monk Travels’ and his LinkedIn page states that he is a contributor for National Geographic.

Chowdhury was arrested from the Chandrargadi airport in Jhapa district on his Nepal visit from Kolkata via the Siliguri and Kakarbhitta entry points, reported the national news agency.