28 Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor In 'Dry' Gujarat

As many as 28 people have died from consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Botad district, officials informed on Tuesday.

They said that three FIRs has been registered at Barwala, Ranpur and Ahmedabad Rural in this regard so far.

In addition, over a dozen were hospitalized having consumed the chemical-laced liquor. A committee has also been formed to inquire into the incident of chemical misuse in Botad, Banvala and Dhandhuka Talukdas.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against 14 people in connection with the incident.

Director general of police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia said, “A total of 28 people have died in the tragedy. The chemical was directly mixed with water and consumed by people, 600 litres of this was sold at Rs 40,000.”

DGP Bhatia further said that the local police will constitute a special investigation team (SIT) over the matter.

“Three FIRs registered at Barwala, Ranpur and Ahmedabad Rural...Local Police will constitute SIT,” he added.

In the meantime, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi has taken note of the incident. He has also chaired a meeting to discuss the issue.