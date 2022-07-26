BREAKING: Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out Of CWG 2022

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022.

According to reports, Chopra is not fully fit which has ruled in out of the CWG 2022 scheduled to begin from July 28.

It may be noted that the Commonwealth Games this year have been organised in Birmingham in England.

The General Secretary of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Rajeev Mehta said, "Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth games as his fitness is not 100%."

The ace thrower had recently bagged silver at the World Athletics Championship 2022 held in Oregon in the United States.