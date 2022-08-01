3-Day International Seminar On Ayurveda Kicks Off At Patanjali University

A international three-day seminar on Indian Ayurveda organised by the Patanjali Research Institute of the Patanjali University began on Monday.

The theme for the seminar is Modernization of Traditional Indian Medicine: Public Health And Industrial Perceptives and will include discussions on medicines mentioned in the ancient Indian medicine system of Ayurveda.

Patanjali Institute has strived towards taking the ancient Indian medicine system and present it to the world in a scientific way. With that aim, the Patanjali University situated in Haridwar in Uttarakhand has organised this seminar.

At the inauguration ceremony were present Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna, vice-chancellor of Patanjali University Mahavir Agarwal, while Professor Ramesh Chand along with several researchers involved in the study of plants with medicinal properties were present via video conferencing.

Discussions on Farm Revolution and E-Aatmanirbhar Bharat were held and several apps were released on the first day of the international convention.

Discussing ‘Allopath’ while speaking at the event, Swami Ramdev claimed that Ayurveda is useful in treating all kinds of complex diseases. He also praised Acharya Balakrishna’s research on ancient medicinal plants.