Mizoram: Heroin Worth Over Rs 13 Crores Seized, 2 Held

Mizoram Police on Tuesday intercepted a massive consignment of narcotics in an operation in the Kolasib district.

Officials informed that the seized narcotic substance was heroin. The entire consignment is estimated to be worth over Rs 13 crores in the international markets.

An intelligence unit of the Mizoram police was acting on a tip-off that they received. They laid out a trap in the Kawnpui town in which huge quantities of heroin was seized.

In an official statement, the state police further informed that two people were also arrested in connection with the seizure.