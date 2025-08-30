Indian Army Neutralises 15 Mortar Bombs in Arunachal’s Siang

Manigong in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district narrowly escaped calamity this week when the Indian Army's Spearhead Division recovered and disposed of 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs.

The explosives were discovered during excavation at a place where locals used to visit quite often, immediately raising safety issues. The Army's unexploded ordnance disposal team immediately responded to the spot, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Despite the challenging landscape and continued poor weather, the specialist team removed the risky bombs safely at the scene. Officials reported that the operation adhered strictly to safety protocols, with no injury or damage to residents or the environment.

This quick response not only removed an immediate threat from villagers but also highlighted the Army's commitment to saving lives, even in some of the nation's most isolated regions.

State authorities and local citizens welcomed the Army's prompt response as an example of confidence-inspiring cooperation between the local administration and the armed forces.

