32 Airports in Northern, Western India Closed Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday announced the suspension of civilian flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India until May 15.

Advertisment

A statement from the Ministry confirmed that the airports will remain closed until 5:29 AM on May 15.

Initially, 24 airports near Pakistan's borders or key defence bases were closed for civilian flights until May 10, with the closure later extended to May 15.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations, effective from 9th to 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons,” the release said.

The decision, announced early Saturday, follows escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, sparked by India's May 7 strikes on terror camps and Pakistan's retaliatory shelling of border areas. The closure of airports across various states and UTs comes after India's precision strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The operation was a retaliatory measure following the April 22 attack by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

List of Airports Closed Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai