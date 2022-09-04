4 Including 2 Students Injured In Firing At Haryana University

As many as four people including two students were injured in an incident of firing at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana’s Rohtak on Saturday, officials informed.
According to reports, police are probing whether the incident took place over a monetary dispute.
The firing incident took place shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, left the premises after attending a function.
Officials informed that three persons are thought to have been involved in committing the crime.
Meanwhile, the attackers managed to escape from there after the incident, added police.
SHO Pramod Gautam, “Four were injured. We are investigating who opened fire. Preliminary investigations reveal that some monetary dispute was behind the crime.”
Moreover, the SHO said that the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. One among them is in a critical condition, he added.