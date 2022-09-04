4 Including 2 Students Injured In Firing At Haryana University

As many as four people including two students were injured in an incident of firing at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana’s Rohtak on Saturday, officials informed.

According to reports, police are probing whether the incident took place over a monetary dispute.

The firing incident took place shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, left the premises after attending a function.

Officials informed that three persons are thought to have been involved in committing the crime.