Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family To Approach Goa HC, Demand CBI Probe

The family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa recently, has approached the Goa High Court demanding that the investigation into her death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to reports, the family is not convinced with the probe done by the Goa Police into the BJP leader’s death. The Goa Police has been conducting its investigation in Haryana’s Hisar for nearly four days where it has reportedly collected important evidence.

The family of Phogat met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The CM had assured that the investigation will be handed over to the CBI, however, the family approached the Goa High Court in the matter as well.

Vikas Singh, the nephew of Phogat told ANI that they have written to the Chief Justice of India U U Lalit for a CBI inquiry, and will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition on Friday, if they are not satisfied by the answer from the top court.

He said, “We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry, we are also waiting for the answer whatever comes from the Supreme Court. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday.”

“Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this, so now we will move Goa High Court,” Singh added, hoping that a CBI probe will “clear everything”.