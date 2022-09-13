4 Major Anti-Cancer Drugs, 30 Others Added to Essential Medicines List

Four major anti-cancer drugs and 30 others have been added to National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

The Vice Chairman of Standing National Committee on Medicines and Health Care was quoted by ANI saying, “Four Anti-cancer drugs have been added to the list like Bendamustine Hydrochloride, Irinotecan HCI Trihydrate, Lenalidomide and Leuprolide acetate, these medicines are effective in various types of cancers and these are affordable also.”

He further said that the government is working on trade rationalization to make those medicines which are used for common cancer can come into an affordable limit.

Meanwhile, some anti-infectives such as Ivermectin, Mupirocin, Meropenem and psychotherapeutic drug Nicotine Replacement Therapy have also been added in NLEM.

These take the total drugs under NLEM to 384.

According to the list, hormones, other endocrine medicines and contraceptives Fludrocortisone, Ormeloxifene, Insulin Glargine and Teneliglitin, Medicine acting on the respiratory tract Montelukast and ophthalmological drug Latanoprost, cardiovascular medicines Dabigatran and Tenecteplase have been added to it.