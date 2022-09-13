West Bengal BJP Leaders Stage Protest Over Alleged Scams by TMC, Detained

Several BJP leaders, who took part in a huge protest in West Bengal, were detained by state police on Tuesday.

According to reports, the leaders staged protest over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. As part of the protest, they were marching towards the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ in Kolkata.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, Rahul Sinha and other party leaders were approaching towards the Second Hooghly Bridge near ‘Nabanna’ and were stopped by the state police.

The protestors were taken away in a prison van.

Meanwhile, the police used tear gas, water cannons to disperse the protestors as they clashed with security officials near Howrah Bridge.

The protestors also set police car on fire and following the clashes several BJP workers were detained.