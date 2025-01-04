4 Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Army Truck Accident in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, four soldiers lost their lives, and three others were injured after an Army truck lost control and rolled down a hill.

The accident occurred near the Sadar Koot Payen area when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. The truck veered off the road, plunging into the depths below. The injured soldiers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but four succumbed to their injuries. The three surviving soldiers are reported to be in stable condition and receiving further treatment.

Security forces and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene, with investigations underway to determine the cause of the accident. The Army has ruled out any terror-related angle, attributing the incident to poor road conditions and inclement weather.

A Grim Reminder of Past Accidents

This is not the first such incident in the region. On December 24, 2024, a similar accident in Poonch district claimed the lives of five soldiers when their vehicle plunged into a 350-foot-deep gorge. Another incident on November 4, 2024, in Rajouri district resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to another. Such recurring accidents highlight the challenges faced by Army personnel operating in difficult terrain under adverse conditions.

Leaders Express Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident, announcing ex-gratia support for the victims' families.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed sorrow.

“Deeply pained to hear about the terrible tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, where Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives due to a vehicle accident. We salute their selfless service to the nation. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured soldiers, and we wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” Kharge stated.

Kharge also highlighted the need for preventive measures to avoid such accidents. “We urge the authorities to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents due to inclement weather conditions and take adequate safety measures in the future,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, saying in Hindi, “The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers is very sad. I pay tributes to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. My deep condolences to the bereaved families.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences and prayed for the injured soldiers’ recovery.

Army Responds

The Army’s Chinar Corps acknowledged the incident in a post on X, stating:

“While performing duty in Bandipora, a vehicle of the Indian Army skidded and fell into a gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.”

The accident has once again brought attention to the perilous conditions faced by soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. As the nation mourns the loss of its Bravehearts, calls for enhanced safety measures in such treacherous terrains grow louder.