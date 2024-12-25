J&K: Army Vehicle Falls Into 300-Foot Gorge in Poonch; 5 Soldiers Dead

In a tragic accident, five soldiers lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when an Army truck plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 5:20 PM in the Gharoa area as the truck, part of a six-vehicle convoy, was en route to Banoi.
The Indian Army's 16 Corps expressed grief over the loss. "All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector," the Corps posted on X.
According to a defence spokesperson, the accident may have been caused by the driver losing control while navigating a turn. The Army has ruled out any terrorist involvement. Quick response teams from the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are currently at the site.
Political leaders expressed sorrow over the incident. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared his condolences on X, saying, "Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the martyrdom of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery."
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief, stating, "The news of the death of soldiers is very saddening. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families."