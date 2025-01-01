PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Other Leaders Usher in 2025 with Messages of Hope

India ushered in the New Year 2025 with unparalleled enthusiasm, vibrant celebrations, and heartfelt messages from its leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his New Year’s greetings on Wednesday, expressing hope for a year filled with opportunities, success, and joy. “May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity,” he wrote on X. Across the nation, the atmosphere brimmed with joy, from grand firework displays and live music performances to intimate family gatherings.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also conveyed his wishes, hoping the year would bring "new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness." Posting on X, he said, “Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in his message on X, urged citizens to renew their commitment to inclusive progress and the protection of constitutional values. “As we enter 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of our Constitution with unwavering resolve. Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear filled with hope, joy, and prosperity. Let there be peace and amity all around. Jai Hind,” he said.

Earlier, president Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of the New Year, extended her heartfelt greetings to Indians at home and abroad. “The coming of the New Year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives. Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence,” she stated.

Celebrations unfolded across the country with grandeur. Major cities hosted parties, cultural events, and live music performances, with themed decorations enhancing the festive spirit. The New Year has begun with a sense of hope, dreams, and infinite possibilities, setting a promising tone for 2025.