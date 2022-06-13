Telangana CM To Launch National Party

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will soon launch a national party called the ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’ this month.
The decision has been taken to garner support from all opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in 2024.
According to sources, Rao had been holding discussions on several national issues with several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in New Delhi in May this year.
Rao had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with JD-S leader HD Deve Gowda on May 26, while claiming that a change in the national level is inevitable.
The Telangana CM has been keeping no stone unturned to forge a strong bti-BJP alliance with all opposition parties including the Congress with the prime aim of toppling the saffron party currently in power at the Centre.
He has also been touring the country to put away support from political leaders of all opposition parties. He also seek support from non-resident Indians of Telangana living abroad, who have unanimously extended their support the Rao’s decision to join national politics.
Telangana NRIs’ coordinator B Ganesh reportedly also moved a resolution seeking the support of NRIs to support the Chief Minister’s decision to give a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.