51-Inch Black Stone Idol of Ram Lalla to be installed at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Adding to the anticipation, the idol of Ram Lalla will be positioned on the temple grounds, symbolizing a sacred connection with the land. However, the idols of Lord Ram's brothers, along with Sita and Hanuman, will find their place on the first floor of the temple, with their installation expected to take an additional eight months post the inauguration ceremony.

The masterfully carved idol, representing Lord Ram in his child form, holds cultural significance. Arun Yogiraj's craftsmanship will be on full display as the idol is formally showcased on January 18, with worship ceremonies commencing on January 16.

An interesting aspect unveiled by Rai is that the length of Lord Shri Ram's idol is intricately determined so that on the ninth date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, the sun's rays will directly fall on his forehead at noon, creating a divine radiance.

The grand consecration of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22, with the ceremony being the culmination of Vedic rituals set to commence on January 16. Notably, the Ram temple construction committee chief, Nripendra Mishra, shared that the existing Ram Lalla statue, dubbed "Utsav Ram," will precede the new one. PM Modi is set to open the eye cover of the Lord Ram statue during the historic event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address devotees across India and abroad during the momentous occasion, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual significance of the grand Ram Temple. As Ayodhya prepares for this monumental event, the captivating 51-inch black stone idol of Ram Lalla stands as a testament to the rich heritage and profound symbolism embedded in the heart of the Ram Temple.