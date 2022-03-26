59th All India Political Science Conference Held At USTM

The 59th All India Political Science Conference and International Seminar on “Global Rise of Incredible India” began on Saturday at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) where 783 delegates will be presenting research papers at the two-day-long event.

More than 1000 distinguished guests from across the country including 13 acting and former Vice-Chancellors of different universities, professors and scholars of political science attended the event which was held for the first time in Northeast India.

The two-day-long mega academic event has been jointly organized by the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) and USTM.

The inaugural session of the conference began with the welcome address by Prof. Gauri Dutta Sharma, VC, USTM. Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, VC, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, and General Secretary and Treasurer IPSA then expressed his gratitude towards the USTM family and Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque for hosting the conference and presented the IPSA report.

This was followed by Prof. Jayant K. Mohapatra, former VC, Berhampur University, and Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanata, academic advisor to the government of Assam delivered their speeches as guests of honour.

Addressing the scholarly gathering, Prof. Santishree Pandit, President of IPSA and VC, JNU, New Delhi said that educational institutions require private participation like that of USTM.

“In India the concept of unity is the concept of diversity, the celebration of diversity is our cultural strength not our weakness. The rise of incredible India lies in ideas, in narratives of civilizations, the uniqueness of India as a civilization is assimilation”, she added.

The inaugural function of this prestigious conference was also addressed by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM; Prof. R. Thandavan, former President IPSA and former VC, University of Madras.

After the announcement of various IPSA national awards, Dr. M. Nazeer Hussain, the local organizing secretary and HoD of political science, USTM delivered the vote of thanks.

The conclave also had a book exhibition, Prof. M S Chaturvedi Memorial Lecture, plenary on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, symposium on Amrit Mahotsava of Indian independence as well as a cultural programme by USTM students showcasing the ethnic diversity of the north-eastern region.