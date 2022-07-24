6 Die In Firecracker Explosion At Bihar Businessman's Residence

As many as six people were killed in an explosion inside the residence of a firecracker businessman in Bihar on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Khudai Bagh village under Khaira police station in Bihar’s Saran district.

The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain. Reports stated that a portion of the house was blown up while the remaining part was on flames following the explosion.

Police said that the house is located on the banks of a river into which a major portion of the house collapsed.

Additionally, eight people were trapped under the debris, who were rescued and rushed to the district hospital.