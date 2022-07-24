National

6 Die In Firecracker Explosion At Bihar Businessman's Residence

Police said that the house is located on the banks of a river into which a major portion of the house collapsed.
As many as six people were killed in an explosion inside the residence of a firecracker businessman in Bihar on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Khudai Bagh village under Khaira police station in Bihar’s Saran district.

The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain. Reports stated that a portion of the house was blown up while the remaining part was on flames following the explosion.

Police said that the house is located on the banks of a river into which a major portion of the house collapsed.

Additionally, eight people were trapped under the debris, who were rescued and rushed to the district hospital.

It may be noted that the village is located about 30 kilometers from the district headquarter Chhapra.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar said, “Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called.”

Police also mentioned that firecrackers were manufactured in the house and when the explosion took place, bursts were heard continuously for an hour.

