60 Students of Patiala Law Varsity Test COVID-19 Positive

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala has been declared as containment zone as sixty students tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration has asked the university authorities to get the hostels vacated by May 10 to check the spread of infection. The university has also decided to postpone offline term-end exams for the time being.

Officials said that the date sheet will be announced after taking stock of the situation. The revised schedule will be rolled out in due course, besides shifting again to the online mode of teaching.

Also Read: Selfie On Bridge Turns Fatal For Family Of Five In Assam

Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, Sakshi Sawhney said that the administration has reviewed the covid cases in the university. “Health teams are deployed since the last three days on the camps. The university was advised standard operating procedure and to keep constant liaison with parents. Those positive have mild symptoms and are isolated in separate blocks,” the DC said.

She further stated that the university has been declared containment zone and has been directed to complete 100 percent testing.

Twenty students contracted the infection on Tuesday while 40 tested positive on Wednesday. As the reports of 40 positive students reached the district administration authorities on Wednesday morning, the deputy commissioner asked the health department to help the university to contain the spread of Covid-19, reported Hindustan Times.

However, students have expressed dissatisfaction over the health services and management of containment zone on the campus.

According to a report, the cases are expected to rise as several farewell parties were organised on the campus without following the Covid protocols.