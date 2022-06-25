Maharashtra CM to Hold National Executive Meeting Today

Amid the continuing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party’s national executive committee on Saturday at 1 pm.

The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan in which the chief minister will join virtually.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party".

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," the Shiv Sena chief said during his virtual address at the meeting as reported by ANI.

Also Read: Assam: HS Results To Be Out On June 27

Thackeray said that he had "suspected" the rebellion and revealed that Eknath Shinde who turned rebel, had raised the issue in front of him of the MLAs willing to go with the BJP. However, he said that such a question "does not even arise".

"The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added.

Asking the leaders of his party to tell him if he is "useless and incapable" to run the party, he said he will separate himself from the party.

Talking about going back with the BJP, the Shiv Sena chief said, "BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn't even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won't. If someone wants to go - be it an MLA or someone else - come and tell us and then go,” the ANI report said.

Notably, the Chief Minister had vacated the official residence of the CM on Wednesday night and moved to his family residence 'Matoshree' along with his family.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde faction on Friday gave notice of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal, after the Uddhav Thackeray faction submitted a plea before the deputy speaker to disqualify the rebel MLAs.

