Quad Summit In Tokyo Commences

The Quadrilateral Dialogue or Quad Summit commenced in Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday to review the progress made by the four-member nations.
The Tokyo gathering is the fourth such interaction of the Quad leaders since their first meeting held virtually in March 2021. They again convened in-person in Washington DC in September 2021 and met virtually in March 2022.
The Quad leaders comprising of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden of the United States of America, will be sharing their views about the developments in the region and the global issues of common interest, reported ANI.
It may be noted that the Quad cooperation is based on the shared values of democracy, international law, rules-based international order and a vision to have a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
The efforts have included working together on climate action.
Quad’s infrastructure Cooperation Group has been pondering on supporting sustainable and demand-driven infrastructure in the region in a way that will not burden the countries in the region with unsustainable debt.
Cooperation on critical and security of critical cyber infrastructure are the other priorities of the cooperative measures in the Quad.
According to reports, the four countries have also been discussing continued cooperation on Covid-19 response and post pandemic management of economy and health infrastructure.
It will be the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit after which the Quad Fellowship Event will take place.