Quad Summit In Tokyo Commences

The Quadrilateral Dialogue or Quad Summit commenced in Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday to review the progress made by the four-member nations.

The Tokyo gathering is the fourth such interaction of the Quad leaders since their first meeting held virtually in March 2021. They again convened in-person in Washington DC in September 2021 and met virtually in March 2022.

The Quad leaders comprising of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden of the United States of America, will be sharing their views about the developments in the region and the global issues of common interest, reported ANI.

It may be noted that the Quad cooperation is based on the shared values of democracy, international law, rules-based international order and a vision to have a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.