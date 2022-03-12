7 Killed In Massive Fire In Delhi's Gokulpuri

Seven people were killed in a major fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area in the national capital on Friday night.

Delhi Fire Service department said on Saturday that the fire was brought under control last night. Seven bodies were also recovered from the site of the incident, reported ANI.

As many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after several reports of a massive fire were received, the fire department informed.

Based on the first impression, the fire appears to have engulfed 60 shanties, officials said.