9 Killed as Naxals Blow Up Security Vehicle in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, at least nine people, including eight jawans from the Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and one driver, lost their lives when their vehicle was targeted by a deadly IED blast orchestrated by Naxals. The attack occurred on Monday as the team was returning from a joint operation involving Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur districts.

According to the Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG), "Nine people – eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver – lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast." This heart-wrenching attack follows closely after a deadly encounter between security forces and Naxals in Bastar, where five Naxals were killed.

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, expressed his grief over the attack, condemning it as an act of cowardice. "This cowardly attack by Naxalites comes at a time when jawans are bravely working towards eliminating Naxals. Their desperation and disappointment are evident. The sacrifice of these jawans will not go in vain," he said.

Raman Singh, the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly and former Chief Minister, also condemned the Naxal attack. "Whenever significant operations are carried out against them, Naxals resort to these cowardly actions. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the jawans who lost their lives. The efforts of both the Chhattisgarh and central governments will continue with even more resolve," he stated.

This attack comes amid ongoing efforts by the central government to eliminate Naxalism by 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Chhattisgarh and underscored the government's firm stance, revealing that security forces had killed 287 Naxals, arrested over 1,000, and witnessed 837 surrenders over the past year.

In addition to the central government's push, the Chhattisgarh state has been implementing rehabilitation programs for Naxals, offering reintegration opportunities and support for those who surrender. The government’s Community Policing Programme aims to foster trust between law enforcement and local communities, creating a foundation for better cooperation in counterinsurgency operations.