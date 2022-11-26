Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Sent to Judicial Custody for 13 Days

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, was sent to judicial custody for 13 days. The order was directed by Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday.

Delhi Police is currently probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which she was strangulated to death by her live-in partner Aaftab who then allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital.

"Police have initiated the legal process for the production of Aaftab for further proceedings in the Polygraph Test," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone II.

Meanwhile, a narco test on Aaftab is likely to be conducted on November 28, sources said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police confirmed that the polygraph test of Aaftab could not be conducted.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law and Order) Delhi Police, said, "Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today".

Delhi Police has taken DNA samples of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar on November 16, so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

Delhi Police has also confirmed that during the course of the investigation, blood stains were found in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla's flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur. The blood samples were sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it was.