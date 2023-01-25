AAP Dissolves Haryana Unit With Immediate Effect

It campaigned extensively in Gujarat, ahead of the Assembly elections last year, with AAP convenor Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann headlining rallies and roadshows. However, the robust campaign failed to translate into votes as the party could win only 5 Assembly seats in the western state.

In April last year, Congress' former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital, in the presence of Kejriwal.

Following in his footsteps, former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra, too, joined the AAP.

Welcoming the father-daughter duo to the AAP, Kejriwal had said all workers of the Haryana Democratic Front, a party led by Nirmal Singh, were welcome to the party.

The Haryana Democratic Party eventually merged with AAP.

In May last year, the Delhi Chief Minister visited Haryana and held a rally in Kurukshetra.

(With inputs from ANI)