AAP's Atishi & Saurabh Bharadwaj Take Oath as Ministers in Delhi Cabinet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Raj Niwas in Delhi.

The oath of office was administered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

"In terms of the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj have been appointed as Ministers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," read the official statement from the General Administration Department.

The names of Atishi and Saurabh were forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor by Kejriwal for their appointment to the Cabinet. The development came after the President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.