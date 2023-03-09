AAP's Atishi & Saurabh Bharadwaj Take Oath as Ministers in Delhi Cabinet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as ministers in the Delhi cabinet on Thursday.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at Raj Niwas in Delhi.
The oath of office was administered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
"In terms of the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj have been appointed as Ministers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," read the official statement from the General Administration Department.
The names of Atishi and Saurabh were forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor by Kejriwal for their appointment to the Cabinet. The development came after the President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.
Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia's education team. She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.
Meanwhile, Bhardwaj is the party's national spokesperson and had served the Delhi Jal Board as its vice chairman. He was also a minister during the first stint of the AAP government.
The Delhi cabinet now has strength of five ministers, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, who doesn't hold any portfolios.
Sisodia had resigned from his all 18 posts following his arrest in the alleged excise policy scam.
After former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest last year, seven portfolios handled by him were shifted to Sisodia, who was looking after 18 departments when he was arrested.
He is now lodged in Tihar's jail after Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20.
The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.
The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI.