Accused of Fraud By Mary Kom, Ex-Husband Exposes Her Alleged Affair With Junior

Karung Onkholer, former husband of Olympic boxing medallist Mary Kom, has firmly denied allegations made by the six-time world champion that she was cheated of crores of rupees and deprived of land purchased with her own earnings. Rejecting the claims as baseless, Onkholer, also known as Onler, has instead levelled serious counter-allegations, asserting that marital discord stemmed from Mary Kom’s alleged extramarital relationships.

Speaking to the media, Onler claimed that problems in the marriage began as early as 2013, when he alleged Mary Kom was involved with a junior boxer, an issue that led to disputes between their families before a compromise was reached. He further alleged that since 2017, she had been in a relationship with an individual associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy, claiming to possess WhatsApp messages as evidence. He said he had chosen to remain silent for years despite being aware of these developments.

Onler said he does not object to Mary Kom moving on after their separation but strongly objected to being publicly accused of financial misconduct. He questioned allegations that he siphoned off large sums of money, stating that his current living conditions, residing in a rented house in Delhi, contradict such claims. He challenged Mary Kom to produce documentary proof of loans, property transfers or alleged misappropriation of funds.

The former couple, who married in 2005 and divorced in 2023, have four children. Onler said they obtained a customary divorce and have not yet approached a court, adding that he wishes to avoid prolonged litigation for the sake of their children. He expressed anguish over what he described as damage to his reputation and said he felt deeply hurt after supporting Mary Kom through her career and personal life.

His remarks came days after Mary Kom told PTI that she had been deceived financially by her former husband, alleging that he mortgaged property in her name, accumulated large loans and that she lost land in Churachandpur due to recovery attempts involving underground groups. She said she became aware of the extent of the issue after suffering a serious injury ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and subsequently sought a divorce to resolve the matter privately.

