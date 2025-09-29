Boxer Mary Kom’s Home Burgled; Goods Worth Lakhs Stolen

Indian pugilist Mary Kom’s residence in Faridabad was reportedly burgled while she was away in Meghalaya to participate in a marathon event.

According to reports, the two-story bungalow, Ibeneser Inn, located in Sector 46, had been locked for several days when unknown thieves broke into the house and stole valuables worth several lakhs,

CCTV footage from the night of the incident shows suspicious individuals carrying items, including a television set, from the property. The police are currently reviewing the footage to trace the culprits.

The theft came to light when Kom, who was participating in a marathon in Meghalaya’s Sohra was informed by her neighbours. “I am scared, nervous and worried as I was supposed to return to Delhi today. The theft happened earlier this week,” Kom said.

The six-time world champion, originally from Manipur and one of India’s most celebrated athletes, added that the full extent of the loss will only be clear when she returns home.

“I am not at home. I will know exactly when I reach home. CCTV footage shows them taking away the TV and other items. I was told by my neighbours that this happened on September 24. This happened at my Faridabad home… I have informed the police,” she said.

Faridabad police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. In response, six separate police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

Also Read: Mary Kom Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Income