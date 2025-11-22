Additional AG Vivek Sharma Appointed as the New Advocate General of Chhattisgarh

The Governor of Chhattisgarh, Ramen Deka, has appointed Vivek Sharma, Additional Advocate General of the Bilaspur High Court, as the new Advocate General of the state.

The appointment, issued by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department under Article 165(1) of the Constitution, will take effect immediately as Sharma assumes office. As the state’s chief legal officer, he will represent the Chhattisgarh government in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Sharma replaces Prafull N. Bharat, a senior advocate with over three decades of experience, who resigned from the post on Friday and whose resignation was accepted with immediate effect.

Vivek Sharma, one of seven Additional Advocates General appointed in January 2024, has been actively handling the state’s legal matters at the Bilaspur bench.

Details of his oath-taking ceremony and formal assumption of office are expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Leaders Hail Nitish Kumar’s Swearing-In as Bihar CM