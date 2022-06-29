Ahead Of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army Pays Tribute To War Heroes

The Kargil Vijay Diwas Victory Flame arrived at Khanabal Military Garrison on Tuesday in anticipation of honouring the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On June 17, the HQ Northern Command in Udhampur raised the flag to launch The Victory Flame.

In order to honour the valiant warriors who lost their lives in combat during the Kargil War, senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid wreaths at the ceremony.