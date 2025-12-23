'AILA': IIT Delhi Develops AI System That Can Run Lab Experiments on Its Own

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have taken a major step toward the future of scientific research by creating an AI system that can independently run laboratory experiments, much like a human researcher.

Advertisment

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, the team, working with collaborators from Denmark and Germany, introduced AILA, short for Artificially Intelligent Lab Assistant. Unlike common AI tools such as ChatGPT, which mainly help with writing or data analysis, AILA is designed to work inside real laboratories and handle experiments from start to finish.

Developed at IIT Delhi, AILA can operate highly sensitive scientific equipment, make decisions during experiments, and analyse results on its own. One of its key tasks involves working with an Atomic Force Microscope, an advanced instrument used to study materials at extremely small scales. What earlier took researchers almost an entire day to set up can now be completed by AILA in just a few minutes.

The project’s first author, Indrajeet Mandal, a doctoral researcher at IIT Delhi, said the system has significantly reduced the time spent on routine experimental work, allowing researchers to focus more on ideas and discoveries rather than manual adjustments. His work was guided by professors N. M. Anoop Krishnan and Nitya Nand Gosvami of IIT Delhi.

According to the researchers, this marks a turning point in how AI is used in science. Until now, artificial intelligence mainly helped scientists talk about research. With AILA, AI is now directly doing the research, planning experiments, running machines, and interpreting outcomes.

The study also highlighted important limitations. The team found that AI systems that perform well in theory do not always adapt easily to real-world lab conditions. In some cases, the AI drifted from instructions, underlining the need for strong safety measures before such systems can be widely adopted.

The project involved contributions from researchers at Aalborg University in Denmark and institutions in Germany, reflecting strong international collaboration. It also aligns with India’s broader push to use artificial intelligence in scientific research, supported by new government funding initiatives.

Experts believe tools like AILA could help level the playing field in Indian science by enabling smaller institutions to carry out advanced experiments without needing large teams or specialised expertise. With India focusing on areas such as clean energy, advanced materials, and manufacturing, autonomous lab assistants could help speed up innovation.

Also Read: NCERT to Introduce AI Textbooks for Classes 11–12