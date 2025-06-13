Air India Diverts 16 Flights After Iran Shuts Airspace Amid Israeli Strikes

In the wake of a dramatic escalation in the Middle East, Air India has diverted or returned at least 16 international flights on Friday after Iran closed its airspace following a large-scale Israeli military strike targeting Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The affected services include long-haul flights between India and major international hubs such as New York, Toronto, London, and Washington. Air India cited passenger safety as the foremost concern behind the diversions and returns.

Flights Impacted Across Continents

Among the disrupted flights were:

AI130 (London Heathrow–Mumbai) – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 (New York–Delhi) – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 (New York–Mumbai) – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 (London–Delhi) – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 (Mumbai–London) – Returned to Mumbai

AI119 (Mumbai–New York) – Returned to Mumbai

AI103 (Delhi–Washington) – Returned to Delhi

AI106 (Newark–Delhi) – Returned to Delhi

AI188 (Vancouver–Delhi) – Diverted to Jeddah

AI101 (Delhi–New York) – Diverted to Frankfurt or Milan

AI126 (Chicago–Delhi) – Diverted to Jeddah

AI132 (London–Bengaluru) – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 (London–Delhi) – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 (Washington–Delhi) – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 (Toronto–Delhi) – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 (Delhi–Toronto) – Returned to Delhi

The airline has assured passengers that full refunds, complimentary rescheduling, and alternative travel arrangements are being offered to minimize disruption.

Escalation in the Middle East Sparks Aviation Fallout

The sudden airspace closure came hours after Israeli warplanes launched a barrage of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly targeting key nuclear sites including the country’s main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion” by Israel, is being described as one of the most significant attacks on Iran’s infrastructure since the Iran-Iraq War. Iranian state media confirmed the death of General Hossein Salami, commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with several top military leaders and nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the strikes as “criminal aggression” and vowed “severe punishment” against Israel, raising fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Passenger Safety Takes Priority

Air India, like other global carriers, relies on Iranian airspace for numerous West-bound flights. The abrupt closure has triggered an urgent need for rerouting through safer corridors such as those over the Arabian Sea and the Mediterranean.

“As a precautionary measure and in the interest of passenger safety, several flights are being rerouted or returned,” the airline said in a statement. “Our teams are in touch with affected passengers and are facilitating full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.”