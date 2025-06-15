Air India Tragedy: 72 Hours On, No Answers for Families of Crash Victims

What began as a press briefing at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Sunday descended into chaos when a grieving family barged in, demanding answers about their missing relatives from Thursday’s catastrophic Air India crash.

The response? Silence—and flight—from the very officials tasked with providing clarity.

The medical superintendent, revenue officer, and police personnel present at the briefing walked out without addressing the man, who said he had been waiting for over 72 hours for information on his niece and nephew, both feared dead in the crash.

For families like his, time has stood still—replaced by a relentless cycle of silence, grief, and growing frustration.

The crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport killed 241 of the 242 people on board and at least eight others on the ground. Since then, desperate relatives have been left searching for answers—and, in many cases, the remains of their loved ones.

Authorities had initially assured families that DNA identification would be completed within 72 hours. But as Sunday arrived, many were quietly informed that the process could take significantly longer—possibly weeks.

“How can anyone promise identification,” one relative asked, “when bodies are still being pulled from the wreckage?”

While officials have refused to comment on the delays, emergency responders have confirmed that body part recovery operations are still underway at the crash site—a densely populated residential area next to the BJ Medical College hostel, which was devastated by the impact and explosion.

Only one person on board survived. The rest—along with civilians on the ground—died in what is now one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters. The human cost is staggering; the emotional toll grows heavier by the hour.

At Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital, just a handful of victims have been identified so far. The rest lie unclaimed in morgues, sealed in body bags, awaiting confirmation through DNA or dental records.