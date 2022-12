Gujarat: BSF Jawan Accosts Youth for Uploading Daughter's Video, Gets Killed

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was allegedly killed in Gujarat by family members of a boy, whom he accosted for allegedly uploading a video of his minor daughter online. This was informed by the police.

The BSF personnel was identified as Melaji Vaghela. He died on the spot after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp weapons reportedly by the youth's family on December 24.

The seven family members, including two women, have been arrested on charges of murder and rioting and sent to judicial custody.

According to the FIR, Shailesh alias Sunil Jadav of Vanipura village of Nadiad tehsil had made a video of Vaghela's daughter. It went viral a few days ago.

Vaghela along with his son and other family members went to Shailesh's house to reprimand him over the alleged recording of the video of his daughter and posting online.

At the time Shailesh was not present at home but his family members were.