AIUDF Leader Rafiqul Islam Stresses Constitutional Right to Personal Choice Amid Hijab Debate

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) General Secretary and MLA Rafiqul Islam on Saturday, January 10, highlighted the constitutional guarantee of personal freedom, particularly regarding individual choice and attire, in response to remarks made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to the media, Islam asserted that India’s Constitution upholds every citizen’s right to dress according to personal comfort and belief, free from discrimination or coercion. He stressed that freedom of expression includes clothing choices and must be respected in a democratic society.

“India is a free country, and our Constitution clearly grants every individual the liberty to wear what they choose,” Islam said. “Just as a woman may choose to wear a short dress if she feels comfortable, others may opt to wear a hijab based on their faith, comfort, or personal conviction. Both choices deserve equal respect.”

The AIUDF leader further cautioned against politicising debates around attire or using them to target specific communities. He emphasised the importance of protecting constitutional values, fostering mutual respect, and maintaining inclusivity in public discourse.

This statement comes amid ongoing discussions and political debates surrounding Owaisi’s remarks on the possibility of a hijab-clad Prime Minister in India, highlighting differing perspectives on personal freedom and cultural expression.

