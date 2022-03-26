Akhilesh Yadav elected as Leader of SP Legislature Party in UP

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected as the leader of the SP legislature party at a meeting of the newly elected party MLAs in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

This was announced by Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam.

The SP president, who won from Karhal in Mainpuri, is now set to become the leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The former chief minister had quit as the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh on Monday.

Naresh Uttam said, “Under Yadav's leadership, the SP will raise various issues concerning people in the Assembly, counter any false claim made by the state government and oppose its wrong policies.”

Uttam said that during the meeting, the newly elected MLAs lauded the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. He also accused the BJP of using its "money power" in the elections.

After months of hectic campaigning and seven rounds of voting, Uttar Pradesh had delivered its verdict on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav defeated BJP MP S P Singh Baghel to win the Karhal seat by 60,000-odd votes in his first assembly contest.

The BJP combine retained the state for a second term with 273 seats while the Samajwadi Party won 111 of 403 seats in the state assembly.

