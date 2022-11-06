Big B to Take Legal Action Against Phishing Calls Made Under His Name

Amitabh Bachchan said that he will take legal action against phishing calls made under his name.

The Big B said this during the previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

He was introducing first batch of contestants and began the first round of Fastest Finger First. The round was won by Shreyas Sikchi from Pune.

He shared a lovely chat with the actor and took home Rs. 3,20,000.

During the chat, he told him that when he received a call from KBC, he disconnected it thinking that it was prank or phishing call.

Shreyas said he received several calls earlier stating that he won Rs. 25 lakhs and all these call and chats has Big B’s photograph in the advertisement.