Big B to Take Legal Action Against Phishing Calls Made Under His Name

Amitabh Bachchan said that he will take legal action against phishing calls made under his name.
The Big B said this during the previous episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.
He was introducing first batch of contestants and began the first round of Fastest Finger First. The round was won by Shreyas Sikchi from Pune.
He shared a lovely chat with the actor and took home Rs. 3,20,000.
During the chat, he told him that when he received a call from KBC, he disconnected it thinking that it was prank or phishing call.
Shreyas said he received several calls earlier stating that he won Rs. 25 lakhs and all these call and chats has Big B’s photograph in the advertisement.
Upon hearing the matter, Amitabh Bachchan became concerned about the phishing activities taking place by using his photographs and name and promised that he would show it to lawyer and take legal action.
The contestant further said that maybe this is why many contestants find it difficult to believe that they have been called from a genuine number.
He said, “Gladly the people from KBC called me back and I checked the source of the number, or else I would have lost this chance."