Gaurav Gogoi Slams Centre On Budget, Says Focus Was On 2 States & 2 Parties

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Centre on Tuesday and expressed his disappointment while reacting to the Budget. The Jorhat MP said that the budget gave focus to two states and two political parties while keeping its corporate partners happy.
Gogoi said, "The budget presented by the Finance Minister was very disappointing because the entire budget exemplified the government's weakness and instability. The entire budget revolved around and gave focus to two states and two political parties."
The Congress leader said that the government's main focus of the budget was to 'save the seats'. "This is because the government is focusing more on saving their seat, and the entire budget is designed to achieve just that," he said.
Additionally, Gogoi lamented the lack of initiatives for the middle class, farmers and unemployed saying, "This budget lacked anything for the middle class, the farmers and the unemployed people. On the other hand, those capitalists who give chanda (donations) to the BJP and the government, have been handed new ways to make more and more profits."
"All in all, this was a 'Kursi-bachao' and 'Udyogpati ko dhani karo' budget," said Gaurav Gogoi.