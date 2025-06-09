Allahabad HC Grants Interim Bail to Satirist Dr. Medusa in Pahalgam Case

On Monday (June 9), the Allahabad High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Madri Kakoti, popularly known as satirist Dr. Medusa, in connection with her social media posts regarding the Pahalgam terror attack.

Justice Rajiv Singh granted relief to Kakoti, an assistant professor in the Linguistics Department at the University of Lucknow, according to Bar and Bench.

Earlier, an FIR was filed against Kakoti following a complaint by Jatin Shukla, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The FIR was registered at the Hasanganj police station in Lucknow, with the complainant alleging that Kakoti’s recent posts could disrupt peace and harmony in the country.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Kakoti posted a video addressing the religious divisions in India and calling for safety and protection for Kashmiris throughout the country.

In Hindi, she stated that given the deep divisions in the country along religious and other lines, it “would not take even a second to spark riots.” Urging protection for Kashmiris living outside Kashmir, she emphasised the need for justice instead of revenge.

Kakoti was booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and acts prejudicial to harmony), Section 197 (imputations prejudicial to national integration), Section 353 (statements causing public mischief), Section 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and Section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), along with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

