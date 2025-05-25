Ambani’s 600-Acre Mango Orchard in Jamnagar Exports Premium Varieties

India’s love for mangoes is no secret, and while many dislike the sweltering summer, the season is eagerly awaited for this beloved fruit. Mangoes also form a major part of India’s fruit exports globally.

In an interesting revelation, one of the world’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani, owns a sprawling mango orchard in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Spread across approximately 600 acres, the orchard is named “Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibagh Aamrai.”

The orchard houses over 1.5 lakh mango trees and cultivates more than 200 varieties of the fruit, including premium types such as Hapus (Alphonso) and Kesar. These mangoes are known for their exceptional taste, aroma, and quality.

Every year, thousands of tonnes of mangoes from the Ambani orchard are exported to various parts of the world, where they enjoy high demand for their superior attributes.

Notably, the orchard operates like an agricultural laboratory, where researchers employ advanced techniques such as drip irrigation, soil health monitoring, and organic farming. These methods ensure that the yield and quality of the mangoes meet international standards.

Mukesh Ambani began cultivating mangoes in 1998 by transforming barren and saline land into fertile soil. Environmental sustainability and pollution control were key considerations during the development. The orchard is personally overseen by Nita Ambani, who takes a keen interest in its upkeep.

Reliance also offers modern farming training to local farmers in the region. Each year, around one lakh saplings are distributed free of cost to help farmers supplement their income.

