Mukesh Ambani Pledges Rs 75,000 Cr Investment in Northeast

At the inaugural session of the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unveiled an ambitious roadmap for the development of India’s northeastern region, committing over Rs 75,000 crore in investments over the next five years.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, Ambani hailed the initiative as a “shining testament” to the Prime Minister’s unwavering resolve and the valour of India’s armed forces. He also lauded Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for conceiving and executing the summit as a transformative platform to unlock the potential of the Northeast.

Calling the region "Ashta Lakshmi" — the eight forms of the goddess of prosperity — Ambani declared that the Northeast is not just rising but “roaring,” with a future that mirrors the rapid growth of neighbouring Southeast Asian economies like Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Reliance’s Six Commitments to Northeast India

In his keynote address, Ambani made six key commitments to the Chief Ministers of the eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura:

Investment Surge:

Reliance, which has invested Rs 30,000 crore in the region over the past four decades, plans to more than double that to Rs 75,000 crore by 2030. The expansion aims to create 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities and positively impact the lives of the region’s 45 million residents.

Digital Inclusion via Jio:

With 90% population coverage and over 5 million 5G users, Jio plans to double its subscriber base in 2025. The company will leverage Artificial Intelligence to digitally empower schools, hospitals, businesses, and households.

Retail & Rural Economy Boost:

Reliance Retail will increase its procurement of agricultural produce and invest in FMCG manufacturing facilities. It also aims to support the artisan economy, enhancing local livelihoods and entrepreneurship.

Green Energy & Biogas:

Emphasizing sustainability, Ambani announced plans to scale up solar power generation and build 350 integrated compressed biogas plants to convert the region’s wastelands into productive wealth-lands.

Healthcare Transformation:

Reliance Foundation has already launched a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur and a genomic research collaboration with Mizoram University. A major Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab has also been set up in Guwahati, envisioned as a cornerstone for making the region a healthcare and research hub.

Sports Infrastructure & Olympic Training:

Recognizing the Northeast’s sporting prowess, Ambani announced the establishment of Olympic Training Centres across all eight states to groom future medal-winners and nurture grassroots talent.

From Periphery to Mainstream

Praising the Prime Minister’s vision, Ambani stated, “You have brought the Northeast from the periphery to the centre of India’s developmental map… from the margins to the mainstream of the India story.” He vowed to work with all Chief Ministers to make the Northeast a global model for sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven development.

Ambani concluded his speech with a resounding affirmation of unity and national pride:

“Under your guidance, we will demonstrate how development can honour Dharati Maa, bring Laxmi Mata into every home, and show that Bharat Mata embraces all her children with boundless love.”