Amid Waqf Bill Row, Naidu Pledges to Safeguard Waqf Properties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Waqf properties in the state and assured that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government will continue to uphold the rights of the Muslim community. He emphasized that the TDP has always ensured justice for Muslims and will maintain this stance as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

Naidu made these remarks while attending an Iftar dinner hosted by the state government in Vijayawada on Thursday, March 27. Expressing his sentiments on social media platform X, he stated, "I participated in the Iftar dinner hosted by the state government in Vijayawada on the occasion of the month of Ramadan. I prayed to Allah along with my Muslim brothers for the well-being of the state and its people."

He further reiterated his unwavering support for the Muslim minority community, saying, "I informed them that I will always support the Muslim minority community, yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Spending time with my Muslim brothers during the holy month of Ramadan gave me immense satisfaction."

During the gathering, Naidu recalled that the TDP government had previously safeguarded Waqf properties before the state's bifurcation and remains committed to continuing this effort. He assured the community that under the NDA government, their interests would be well-protected and their welfare would be prioritized.

Highlighting the contributions of the TDP government, Naidu pointed to the establishment of the Minorities Finance Corporation, an initiative of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, which has played a crucial role in implementing welfare schemes for Muslims and other minority communities. He also noted that the Haj House in Hyderabad was constructed during the TDP regime, while the foundation for a similar facility in Amaravati was laid but faced delays under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Naidu’s statement comes amid ongoing discussions over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which has drawn significant attention and criticism. The bill, referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and recently tabled in Parliament, seeks to reform the governance of Waqf properties. It aims to address regulatory challenges and proposes the removal of the "Waqf by User" concept, under which properties are designated as Waqf-based solely on religious usage.

The chief minister’s assurances are seen as an attempt to reassure the Muslim community regarding the state’s stance on Waqf property management amid the larger national debate over the proposed amendments to Waqf legislation.