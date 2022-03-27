Amit Shah Inaugurates Crucial Projects in Chandigarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several projects including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control (ICC) Centre in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Under the project, over 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a check on traffic violations.

The ICC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

Shah also laid foundation stones for a hostel block of Commerce College, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion.

