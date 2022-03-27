Amit Shah Inaugurates Crucial Projects in Chandigarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several projects including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control (ICC) Centre in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Under the project, over 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a check on traffic violations.
The ICC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.
Shah also laid foundation stones for a hostel block of Commerce College, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.
The Union minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "In the history of the modern world, Chandigarh is the most developed city in the category of planned cities. Urban development ushered in a new era during Modi's tenure as PM. The smart City project is also his brain child."
He also lauded the Chandigarh administration for making a system to adapt this change.
"And that is not only for people's facilities, it includes security also, environment protection," he said.
Shah also said there are also plans for Chandigarh to have 80 battery-driven buses. Out of these, 40 are already running while another 40 will arrive soon.
The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.
