Mann Ki Baat: India Working Towards Economic Growth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the India is taking massive steps towards economic progress.

Modi stated this while addressing the nation during the 87th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Modi stressed on the need of exporting India’s products to new markets and different corners of the world.

He said, "New products from all corners of country are reaching foreign shores. Leather products from Hailakandi in Assam or handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur or black rice from Chandauli, exports of all of these are increasing".

Modi also stressed on promoting ‘vocal for local’. The Prime Minister requested citizens to make "Local 'Global' and augment the prestige of our products further".

He also said that the list of ‘Make in India’ products is as huge as the potential and hard work of our farmers, manufactures and industry.

He said, “It is only due to the hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of USD 400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world.”

Meanwhile, on Padma recipient Baba Sivanand, PM Modi said, "Age of 126 years and fitness of Sivanand is the subject of discussion today. Baba Sivanand is fitter than those one-4th his age. The life of Baba is an inspiration for all of us. I wish him a long life. He has a passion for yoga&leads healthy lifestyle".

Modi also lauded efforts of Mahatma Phule and Savirtirbai Phule who raised their voices for social issues like female education and female foeticide.

Furthermore, the prime minister also urged all people to save every drop of water and also recycle and reuse water whenever possible.

He said, "I would request the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to reiterate our resolves that we should save every drop of water.”

He also urged the children to be at the forefront of water conservation efforts.

