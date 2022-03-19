Amit Shah participates in 83rd CRPF Raising Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside Delhi.

The CRPF Raising Day is held on March 19 after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF following the enactment of the CRPF Act by the Parliament in 1950.

The CRPF was raised in 1939 and was then known as the Crown Representative's Police.

It was given a fresh lease of life soon after Independence when it was renamed and redesigned as the Central Reserve Police on 28th December 1949 and was mandated to secure the internal security of the country.

Union minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu. After reaching Jammu on Friday, Shah handed over job appointment letters to kin of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed in terrorist incidents.

This is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will review the security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

