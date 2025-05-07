Amit Shah Puts Border States on Alert After Operation Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired an urgent high-level security meeting in the national capital, directing heightened vigilance across India’s border states in the wake of Operation Sindoor — a major retaliatory strike by Indian armed forces targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The meeting, convened in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including several tourists, saw participation from the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states sharing borders with Pakistan and Nepal. These included Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and a representative from Sikkim. The session was conducted via video conferencing.

In his address, Shah lauded the swift and decisive military action under Operation Sindoor, terming it a “strong and appropriate response” to those threatening India’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens. He underscored that the operation, executed with precise intelligence inputs, exemplified the Modi government’s unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that the perpetrators and supporters of the heinous Pahalgam attack would face a befitting reply. Operation Sindoor has delivered that message—loud and clear—not just to our enemies but to the entire world,” Shah stated.

The Home Minister further instructed all border states to maintain maximum readiness. State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), Civil Defence units, Home Guards, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have been directed to stay on high alert to manage any potential fallout or emergencies.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs described Operation Sindoor as “a befitting reply to those who dare to challenge India’s borders, military, and citizens.” It reiterated the government's resolve to defend the nation against cross-border terrorism and uphold national security at all costs.

Shah also noted that the unity demonstrated by the nation in this moment of crisis has significantly boosted public morale, reinforcing the collective commitment to national security.